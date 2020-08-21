Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Models in ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) at a fashion show, one of highlights of the 6th Ao Dai Festival in HCM City last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival will instead be held in 2022.

The national festival commemorates the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and liberation of Dak Lak on March 10, 1975.

The previous festival in 2019 featured a wide range of activities such as an exhibition on global coffee history, a Vietnamese speciality coffee quality competition, the Buon Don elephant festival, and a conference on investment promotion, attracting more than 50,000 visitors, including 6,000 foreigners.

HCM City’s annual Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival could be held online in October, according to the Department of Tourism.

The event has been rescheduled twice to April and July from its original date in early March due to the pandemic.

One of the city’s major cultural and tourism events, the festival has for many years been extremely popular and features a series of activities to promote the charm and elegant beauty of the ao dai, such as a parade along Nguyen Hue walking street in the city’s downtown area, showcasing of new ao dai collections by renowned designers and exhibitions.

The Sa Pa Rose and Wine Festival scheduled for August 23 in Sa Pa Town in the northern province of Lao Cai has been cancelled, according to the province Tourism Association.

Hoang Van Tuyen, chairman of the association, said it could take place in October if the pandemic is under control by then. VNS

2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.