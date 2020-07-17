FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Huynh Van Tien (third from right of the first row)





According to the investigation, Huynh Van Tien from Dong Thap FC betted on the match between his team and Vinh Long FC in the qualifying round of the national U21 tournament held in June last year.

He then enticed ten other players from Dong Thap FC for the betting of the match’s final score 1-1 to win VND133 million (USD5,782) in bets.

Under FIFA’s decision sent to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tien will face the heaviest punishment with a five-year ban from all football activities worldwide, starting May 11.

Meanwhile, ten other players Tran Cong Minh, Vo Minh Trong, Nguyen Nhat Truong, Nguyen Anh Phat, Le Nhut Huy, Giang So Ny, Tran Huu Nghia, Cao Tan Hoai, Duong Vu Linh and Kha Tan Tai, got a six-month ban from worldwide football activities, beginning from May 11.

Tien was also fined VND5 million (USD216) for the violation, while the fine for the others is VND2.5 million.

