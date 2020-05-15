Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
FIFA President lavishes praise on Vietnamese football

 
 
17/05/2020    14:50 GMT+7

President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has sent a letter thanking President of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Khanh Hai and Vietnamese football in general

for their unity in taking a range of practical measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In coming together to take joint action, the actions of Vietnamese football reflect the core values of the sport and aim to greatly contribute to both the country and the community within the spirit of solidarity.

In his letter, FIFA President Gianni Infantino states his congratulations to the Vietnamese football community for their scheme of thanking frontline health workers whilst highlighting the contribution of many clubs, coaches, and players nationwide in the joint fight against the COVID-19.

The FIFA President emphasises that these latest initiatives have greatly contributed to negating the effects of the pandemic, providing people with hope for a better future during this challenging time.

 

On behalf of the global football community, the FIFA chief extends his thanks to Vietnamese football for recent contributions which have served to display the core values of the sport such as co-operation, respect, unity, mutual assistance, while offering people a positive message of hope.

Infantino also underscores the importance of solidary in overcoming the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 and in reaping success both in Vietnam and globally.

Following a significant break caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, Vietnamese football is scheduled to return on May 23 with matches in the qualifying rounds of the National Cup, followed by the return of the V.League 1 season on June 5. VOV

 
 

.
