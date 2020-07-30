FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

including Vietnam, in order to offset losses caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Part of the package, worth US$500,000, will be used to develop women’s football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during virtual meeting with leaders of various SEA football federations on July 29.

Tran Quoc Tuan, vice president of the Vietnam Football Federation, attended the event.

The announcement came after complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic globally have caused the postponement of FIFA tournaments and all international football fixtures.

The online meeting saw delegates agree to delay tournaments scheduled for September, including events arranged by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Participants particularly expressed their concerns about the possible impact of the pandemic on World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the Asian region scheduled for October and November. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed he would work with the AFC to closely monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic to seek further solutions. VOV