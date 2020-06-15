Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/06/2020 15:40:11 (GMT +7)
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team

 
 
15/06/2020    07:14 GMT+7

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

Goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to soon wear the Vietnamese national jersey. — Photo giaoducthoidai.vn

In a recent online interview with Vietnam Television (VTV), Nguyen said he is still carrying out the naturalisation process to fulfil his dream of playing for his country of descent, adding that he hopes he can play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Despite being his Vietnamese heritage, Nguyen doesn’t meet the requirement for five-year permanent residence and Vietnamese language skills, leaving his case unresolved.

The VFF has helped Nguyen family solve these problems, and the process moved forward recently when the Ministry of Justice instructed the VFF to carry out some procedures.

“We have studied a number of important documents as a basis for Nguyen’s naturalisation, including Resolution No 36 on the work of Vietnamese living abroad.

“According to this resolution, Vietnam tries to complete and build a new system of policies to attract and respect talents, promote the contribution of overseas Vietnamese experts to the development of the country, including sports,” Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the VFF told thanhnien.vn.

“Nguyen and his family always look to the homeland and want to contribute to the Vietnamese team. The goalkeeper is also a talented player who deserves to be selected by Vietnam. The VFF is very eager to have the services of Nguyen in the Vietnamese team’s jersey so the VFF is supporting his family to carry out legal procedures," Anh added.

As a sports talent, Nguyen can be exempted from five-year permanent resident status and knowing Vietnamese. The only mandatory requirement for the 27-year-old goalkeeper is to have a Vietnamese name.

 

Nguyen, born to a Czech mother and a Vietnamese father (who was born in the northern port city of Hai Phong), is 1.91m tall – an ideal height for a goalkeeper.

He plays for Sloven Liberec, one of the most successful teams in the Czech Republic with three league titles in the Czech First League and one Czech Cup win since 1993.

Nguyen is a key player in Slovan Liberec's squad and has kept four clean sheets in their last 10 matches.

As a young player, Nguyen trained at the ABC Branik Praha Football Institute and used to be on the books of AC Sparta Praha, who have competed in the UEFA Champions League many times.

With the Thai League returning in September, current national team stopper Dang Van Lam, who plays for Muangthong United, is in danger of missing the AFF Cup 2020 at the end of the year, so Nguyen’s Vietnamese naturalisation would be good news for coach Park Hang-seo.

The South Korean coach has been charged with defending the AFF Cup title and moving to the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup. Vietnam currently lead Group G with an unbeaten record after five matches.  VNS

Latest news

