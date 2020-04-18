Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:06:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam

 
 
19/04/2020    12:11 GMT+7

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Photo oxii.vn

In a recent online interview with Vietnam Television (VTV), Nguyen said he is still carrying out the naturalisation process to fulfil his dream of playing for his country of descent.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, European teams have to take a break, including the Czech First League, forcing Nguyen to train at home.

This unexpected break is also an opportunity for him to learn more about the Vietnamese team and the goalkeeper said he studied the side's style of play under coach Park Hang-seo.

The 27-year-old said he tried to find out all matches of the Vietnamese team on the internet. He once came back to Vietnam and watched a game at My Dinh National Stadium.

Nguyen, born to a Czech mother and a Vietnamese father (who was born in the northern port city of Hai Phong), is 1.91m tall – an ideal height for a goalkeeper.

He plays for Sloven Liberec, one of the most successful teams in the Czech Republic with three league titles in the Czech First League and one Czech Cup win since 1993. 

He played 22 out of 24 matches for his club last season and has a total of 58 appearances for Sloven Liberec, conceding 59 goals with 22 clean sheets.

 

As a young player, Nguyen trained at the ABC Branik Praha Football Institute and used to play for AC Sparta Praha, who have competed in the UEFA Champions League many times.

While goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is having a hard time in Muangthong United in Thailand, Nguyen is speeding up the completion of legal procedures to help South Korean coach Park have more options for the World Cup qualifiers and AFF Cup.

Reportedly, the Vietnam Football Federation is working to help Nguyen complete the naturalisation process to help him soon have the opportunity to prove his talent with the national team.

According to former V.League 1 coach Doan Minh Xuong, not making use of naturalised players would be wasteful.

“The strength of the Vietnamese team will be multiplied if they have more outstanding players,” said Xuong.

“Of course, the final selection will be entirely decided by coach Park. But the more good players there are, the greater the competition in the team is. Nguyen is a very talented and excellent goalkeeper. So if he is naturalised to play for Vietnam, it will be great,” Xuong added. VNS

Filip Nguyen may receive call up for World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Filip Nguyen may receive call up for World Cup 2022 qualifiers

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) is completing the paperwork to grant Vietnamese citizenship to Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen.  

Foreign-born players welcomed to contribute to Vietnamese football

Foreign-born players welcomed to contribute to Vietnamese football

At the beginning of June, the national senior team and the U23 squad will all gather to prepare for their important goals in 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.

Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.

V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Thailand’s plan to send their U23 side to compete in the competition provide Vietnam a greater chance of winning the tournament due to one of their main rivals sending a weakened side, according to Sports442.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

All places of entertainment and tourist sites in HCM City will continue to be closed until April 22 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Head coach Park Hang-seo has named four new players that may be called up to the Vietnamese national team.

HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee plans to build or upgrade cultural and sports construction projects and space across the city in 2020.

I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Before he arrived in Vietnam to take part in the BTV Cup football tournament in 2004, Kesley Alves and his Brazilian Matsubara FC teammates were told that if they played well, they could win a lucrative contract with local clubs.

Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

The emergence of a new wave of indie artists is blowing a fresh breeze over Vietnam’s music landscape.

Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung and midfielder Bui Tien Dung have been listed among well-known Southeast Asian footballers who are also brothers.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 