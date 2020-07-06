Film about Saigon lifestyle hits cinemas in October

Young film director Le Minh Hoang’s first film, Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa (Sài Gòn in Rain), will be released in early October.

Young singer-actor Avin Lu and fashion model Ho Thu Anh play leading roles in Sài Gòn Trong Mưa (Sài Gòn in Rain), a film from young director and producer Le Minh Hoang. It will screen in cinemas beginning October 2. — Photo courtesy of VMedia

The 90-minute work tells a story of young migrants to HCM City facing challenges as they pursue their dreams. The culture and lifestyle of Sai Gon are highlighted.

The film includes beautiful images of the city’s old streets and buildings, and famous tourist destinations. Young singer-actor Avin Lu and fashion model Ho Thu Anh are the lead characters.

“I watched the teaser of Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa twice and I enjoyed the images featuring the culture and lifestyle in Sai Gon (former name of Ho Chi Minh City). I think the film is like a song in praise of love and youth,” said Trinh Huynh Tuan Anh, a student at Le Quy Don High School in District 3. “I’m expecting to go to the cinema.”

The film's director invited young artists to guarantee that his film would bring “a real-life story about young people living in HCM City,” Hoang said. “My film will also include sound and light effects."

Hoang, a graduate in film directing from the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography, spent two years on his first film.

He said that although he came from a leading school in the region in moviemaking, he worked hard to challenge himself as a director.

“I was burdened with several tasks. I learned that my job in the studio was very different from everything I had learned at school. But I have never stopped developing my work in a professional way,” the 30-year-old told local media. VNS

