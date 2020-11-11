Film festival to offer glimpse of contemporary Italian cinema

The Italian Film Festival will be held in Hanoi from November 13 to 17 to offer the Vietnamese public a glimpse of contemporary Italian cinema.

The event will introduce Vietnamese cinemagoers to films which produced between 2018 and 2019, including ‘Dafne’, ‘Bangla”, ‘Quaffer’, ‘Sun’, and ‘Magari’.

The film fest will open with the screening of the 2019 movie ‘Magari’ (If only), which tells the story of three tight-knit siblings, Alma, Jean and Sebastiano. One day they are suddenly sent away from Paris into the arms of their absent, unconventional and completely broke Italian father Carlo, who has no idea how to look after himself or his kids.

Notably, a majestic documentary entitled ‘A Life on Our Planet’ by British director David Attenborough will be screened on the eve of the festival. In his 93 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring countless wild places on the planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Free tickets for the festival can be booked by sending an email to cultura.hanoi@esteri.it or collected at the National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street, Ba Dinh District from November 10 onwards. NDO