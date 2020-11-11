Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Film festival to offer glimpse of contemporary Italian cinema

12/11/2020    13:05 GMT+7

The Italian Film Festival will be held in Hanoi from November 13 to 17 to offer the Vietnamese public a glimpse of contemporary Italian cinema.

The event will introduce Vietnamese cinemagoers to films which produced between 2018 and 2019, including ‘Dafne’, ‘Bangla”, ‘Quaffer’, ‘Sun’, and ‘Magari’.

The film fest will open with the screening of the 2019 movie ‘Magari’ (If only), which tells the story of three tight-knit siblings, Alma, Jean and Sebastiano. One day they are suddenly sent away from Paris into the arms of their absent, unconventional and completely broke Italian father Carlo, who has no idea how to look after himself or his kids.

 

Notably, a majestic documentary entitled ‘A Life on Our Planet’ by British director David Attenborough will be screened on the eve of the festival. In his 93 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring countless wild places on the planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Free tickets for the festival can be booked by sending an email to cultura.hanoi@esteri.it or collected at the National Cinema Centre, 87 Lang Ha Street, Ba Dinh District from November 10 onwards. NDO

Three cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, are scheduled to host the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020 from November 20 and December 2.

 
 

Other News

.
After success with Viettel, goalie Manh targets return to national team
After success with Viettel, goalie Manh targets return to national team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh has been a rock at the back for Viettel FC and played a key role in their journey to become V.League 1 champions.

Futsal Vietnam to vie for World Cup berth
Futsal Vietnam to vie for World Cup berth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese national futsal team will compete in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which is scheduled to take place between March 23 and April 3, 2021, aiming to qualify for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer
Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Local football star Cong Phuong has been named as the top Vietnamese goal scorer following the conclusion of the latest V.League 1 season.

Ancient French architectural works worth being visited in Hanoi
Ancient French architectural works worth being visited in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Opera House, Long Bien Bridge, the Post Office, among others, are the special historical landmarks of Hanoi.

Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

The 35 beauties competing in the finals of Miss Vietnam 2020 gathered together in Vung Tau city on the evening of November 10 for the Miss Fashion sub-category as part of the pageant’s final round.

Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

Coach Truong Viet Hoang helped Viettel take the V.League 1 title after beating Sai Gon FC 1-0 at Thong Nhat Stadium on Sunday and he said his charges overcame a lot of pressure to secure his first league title as a manager.

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

A series of four books featuring literary works for children by late author To Hoai has been released to celebrate his 100th birthday anniversary.

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

