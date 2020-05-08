Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

 
 
09/05/2020    10:04 GMT+7

A film week celebrating President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 -2020) will take place from May 19 to 26, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on May 8.

Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday hinh anh 1

President Ho Chi Minh and children at Presidential Palace at full-moon festival in 1961 (File photo of VNA)

Films on screen include ‘Trang Dai Ngan’ (The Moon in the Forest) and ‘Dat Goi’ (The Call from the Land), two films by Giai Phong Joint Stock Film Company; ‘Truong Son Co Nhung Co Bo Doi Lai Xe’ (Female Drivers in Truong Son Range) and ‘Chim Sat Ngay Xua’ (Aircraft in the Past), two documentaries by the Central Documentary and Scientific Films Studio; and the animated film ‘Vang Sang Am Ap’ (Warm Glow) by the Vietnam Animation Studio.

 

The film week is being held jointly by the Cinematography Department in coordination with film studios, film distributors, departments of culture, sports and tourism and cultural and arts centres in centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide.

The Ministry has asked functional agencies survey the situation of the localities in order to take proper preventative measures against COVID-19 as directed by the Government and the Health Ministry during the organisation of each event./.VNA

 
 

