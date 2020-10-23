Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/10/2020 20:20:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi

24/10/2020    18:59 GMT+7

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng (left) hopes to leadHà Nội FC to theV.League 1title. — Photo toquoc.vn

It's championship or bust for Hà Nội FC in the V.League 1 this season, according to midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng.

"Finishing second is a failure for our club. Maybe in other clubs, second is a success, but for us, it is a failure," said Dũng, who won the Vietnamese Golden Ball award 2019.

"The players always train and compete with the best determination towards the top position in all the matches. Even when playing in the Asian events, we must aim for the title. I think it is a desire that Hà Nội can’t lack," Dũng added.

Hà Nội are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Despite an injury crisis, coach Chu Đình Nghiêm has been able to build a solid defence with young players mixed with wily veterans like Bùi Tấn Trường and Lê Tấn Tài, alongside foreign players like Rimario Gordon and Pape Omar Faye.

"Hà Nội’s biggest rivals are Viettel and Sài Gòn FC. We will play against them in the upcoming games. Viettel are in good shape and starting to find their way of playing. Viettel also have brave and experienced players who have competed in many major tournaments or won the V.League 1 title," said Dũng.

Today, defending champions Hà Nội will meet Becamex Bình Dương at Hàng Đẫy Stadium. In the previous match, Bình Dương lost by a goal to nil to Viettel also at Hàng Đẫy.

 

Race between Hà Nội and Viettel

According to pundit Vũ Mạnh Hải, the championship is likely to be a race between Hà Nội and Viettel as Sài Gòn have gradually run out of steam, while the teams Quảng Ninh and Bình Dương will also struggle to take the title.

“I once predicted that the championship race would be a competition among Hà Nội, Viettel, Sài Gòn and HCM City FC. After three matches of the second phase, Viettel showed their outstanding progress to win all three matches. While Hà Nội proved the first phase’s disappointing results were just an accident. They are coming back strong and following the leaders,” said Hải.

“While HCM City are a big disappointment. They are in turmoil, it is unclear for them how to play. The setback of Sài Gòn is expected because their squad can’t be compared with their opponents,” Hải added.

According to Hải, while Viettel may be top of the table and their good form has made for an exciting title race, they shouldn't count their chickens yet.

“I also think it will be difficult for Viettel are also difficult to win. Viettel are excellent, but Hà Nội are the strongest team. The championship race still has four games left, so the second-point gap is fragile. In the upcoming match, Viettel will take on Hà Nội. This is likely the final of the event,” said Hải.

Hải said that bravery is a particularly important factor at this stage of the season. Most of the players of Hà Nội are V.League 1 champions. Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Dũng, Phạm Thành Lương and many other players are used to playing with heavy pressure, while many Viettel players have never experienced the feeling of having to fight for every point.

“Therefore, I think the championship is still within the reach of Hà Nội,” said Hải. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
Vietnamese football welcomes new goalkeeper coach
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Kim Hyun-tae from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take up the position of goalkeeper coach with Vietnam’s young national football teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) revealed on October 23.

Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
Hanoi, the charming autumnal beast
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The music video for The Charming Beast, a recently released song by British rapper Ian Paynton, starts with Paynton emerging from the waters of Hanoi's West Lake on an overcast, muggy day.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
Martial artist Ly Huynh dies after long illness
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

People’s Artist Ly Huynh, one of the pioneers who brought martial arts to Vietnamese cinema, passed away yesterday in HCM City after a long illness. He was 78. 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.

Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/10/2020 

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City. 

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.

ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21. 

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.

Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/10/2020 

High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 