Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19

The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry

in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the COVID-19 epidemic has greatly affected the local film industry, as many movies could not make their debut, therefore causing the industry’s revenue to fall dramatically.

Due to foreign blockbusters cancelling local screenings, the current climate represents a golden time for Vietnamese films to be promoted in the domestic market, Dong said.

Several local film producers have been urged to ramp up advertisements for their latest movies, while cinemas have suggested launching promotional programmes aimed at getting audiences used to the habit of returning to the cinema, according to Deputy Minister Dong.

Luong Cong Hieu, general director of Galaxy Cinema, put forward the suggestion that film producers and cinema chain owners agree to hold ticket promotions for the public, while they should also strive to hold Vietnamese film weeks or months in an effort to attract larger audiences.

Some of the notable films set to be released in the near future include Ròm in late September, while Thang máy (The Lift) in English, and Sài Gòn trong cơn mưa, (literally Sai Gon in the rain), will be released in October and November, respectively.

The majority of Vietnamese movies however will delay making their debut until the end of 2020 or early 2021, with many expected to launch ahead of the Lunar New Year festival that falls in February 2021. Both film producers and cinemas are expected to enjoy a huge revenue in the post-COVID-19 period.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the local film industry witnessed a number of optimistic signs due to revenue from Vietnamese movies exceeding VND1 trillion in 2019. VOV

