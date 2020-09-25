First “De Men” Awards for Children slated for September 29

The first “De Men” (Cricket) Awards for Children will take place at the Vietnam News Agency headquarters in Hanoi on September 29 on the occasion of the Full Moon Festival.

'Adventures of a Cricket' by writer To Hoai.

The organising board will present a major prize named “Cricket Knight” and four “Cricket Desire” prizes.



Launched on May 27 by the VNA’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the contest attracted the participation of over 100 entries, mainly short and long stories which had been created from January 1 to September 7, 2020.



Famous writers Nguyen Nhat Anh and Nguyen Ngoc Tu, and songwriter Nguyen Van Chung will attend the award ceremony.



To raise a fund for the prizes, the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper called on artists to put up their works for auction and nearly 20 renowned artists responded to the appeal.



Images of crickets and the “Adventures of a Cricket” by writer To Hoai were part of the childhood of many generations of Vietnamese.



Writer Nguyen Quang Thieu said that “De Men” was initiated from the hope to bring the deepest and purest spiritual life to the children. This is not only a prize but also an attitude towards the future. VNA