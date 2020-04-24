First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Minh Tri (Photo: VFF)

It’s such a difficult time said Tri, who won Vietnam futsal’s silver ball in 2016, as COVID-19 is affecting the lives of nearly everyone. Schools have been closed and economic activities halted but people have persevered and must stay united in fighting the pandemic.

“We are restricted from doing many things but we will get over it,” he said in a message to the public.

“I see many people using technology to connect with their family members and friends, even teachers delivering online classes. Despite the many obstacles, we can still move forward from this situation.”

He went on to urge people to be patient and follow the advice of health organisations.

Launched last month, #BreakTheChain has garnered the support of dozens of players and officials across Asia. It has encouraged people to not only adopt good hygiene practices from the World Health Organisation (WHO) but also inspires hope and solidarity in these challenging times.

Male footballers Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Do Hung Dung, and Ha Duc Chinh, together with the captain of the women’s national football team Huynh Nhu, have also taken part in the campaign./.

