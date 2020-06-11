First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

Nam Dinh FC have become the first team of the ongoing V.League 1 season to receive a punishment after an incident involving their fans throwing bottles of water onto the pitch during a fixture against Viettel FC on June 5.

The punishment has being given for a violation which occurred when Nam Dinh FC took on Viettel FC in the opening match of the third round of V.League 1 fixtures at the Thien Truong stadium on June 5.

During the game their supporters became frustrated at several decisions taken by the referee, especially when their player Lam Anh Quang received a red card.

Moreover, the football club went on to lose the fixture, causing angry fans to vent their frustrations by throwing bottles of water onto the pitch.

As a result, the Vietnam Football Federation have agreed to punish Nam Dinh FC with a VND15 million fine due to the poor behaviour of their supporters.

With three rounds of the V.League 1 played, Nam Dinh FC currently have three points and are in 10th place in the league table.

Their next fixture in the fourth round of the league season will see head coach Van Sy lead his team to Pleiku in Gia Lai province to play against HAGL FC.

Since the return of domestic football following its hiatus, Nam Dinh FC recorded a 2-0 win over HAGL FC during qualifiers for the National Cup which took place in May. VOV