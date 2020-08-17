Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/08/2020 08:32:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth

22/08/2020    07:21 GMT+7

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

first transgender vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth hinh 0
Minh Khang is the first transgender man in Vietnam to give birth to his own baby

As a husband Minh Khang was born a female, while his wife Minh Anh was born a male, with the pair deciding to have a baby upon getting married.

Prior to this decision, Khang had received male hormone injections for the previous three years, and his wife had been undergone female hormone treatment for a few months.

The pair also underwent a series of surgeries and used anesthetics and antibiotics, a factor which made them worry about their chances of becoming pregnant and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

Due to their desire to have a baby, Khang made the decision to halt hormone therapy in order to restart menstruation. He therefore followed advice provided by obstetricians on how to undergo a well-balanced pre-pregnancy diet in the hope of getting pregnant.

Upon being asked about why he decided to have a baby, Khang said that he loved children and was keen to fulfill his wife’s wishes.

 

Most notably, Khang discovered that he got pregnant only two weeks after stopping hormone therapy.

Fortunately for the couple, after undergoing a period of testing and screening at Tu Du Hospital, one of the country’s leading obstetric and gynecological hospitals, the results indicated that the baby was normal and would be born without any birth defects.

Throughout his pregnancy, Khang remained in stable health condition and was still able to go to work or participate in LGBT-related activities. At five months pregnant, his colleagues even did not know that he would be an expecting father.

During his labour, there were 15 doctors present to help Khang experience a vaginal birth instead of a C-section as expected. The healthy baby, three months old, is currently a child model for a spa for pregnant women and kids. VOV

Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting

Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting

Minh Khang and Minh Anh have become the first transgender couple in Vietnam to naturally have a baby. Their daughter, Thien An, was born two weeks ago at a hospital in Dong Thap Province.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

 
 

Other News

.
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Da Nang’s culture and sports department, in co-operation with the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association, has launched an online photo and painting contest on the topic of COVID-19 prevention for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

More than 150 artefacts and documents related to Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day are being displayed at an exhibition at the National Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.

Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

‘Thien Duong Goi Ten’ (A Trip to Heaven), a film by young Vietnamese director Duong Dieu Linh, has won a prize at the 2020 Locarno International Film Festival which was held in Switzerland from August 5 to 15.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

French photographer Alexandre Garel came to Vietnam for the first time in 2011, fell in love with the country and soon decided to settle down here. 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
VN film productions prioritise safety amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese movies have seen their production or release postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/08/2020 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 