First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

The chart was updated a few hours previously, with BTS, EXO, NCT 127, Kanye West, and Red Velvet among the Top 5.

As one of the nation’s most popular singers, Son Tung M-TP ranks in 28th place, behind notable names such as British musician and former drummer in the Beatles Ringo Starr and girl band TWICE of the Republic of Korea, while being put ahead the likes of boyband Monsta X of the Republic of Korea.

The presence of Son Tung M-TP on the Social 50 Chart marks the first time a Vietnamese representative has made it onto the list.

Moreover, he has also become the second artist from the Southeast Asian region to win a place on the chart following the previous success of the Philippine band SB19.

The honour comes after Son Tung M-TP on July 5 released a new music video titled “Co Chac Yeu La Day”, known as “Isn’t This Love” in English. The MV immediately went viral on social media, becoming the leading trending video in Vietnam as well as throughout Asia the following day, along with being the fifth in the US and seventh in the Republic of Korea.

The Weekly Billboard Social 50 chart aims to recognise the popularity of artists worldwide based on their interaction on social media networks, including YouTube, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, Soundcloud, Instagram, Vine, and Tumblr.

Last April saw Billboard name young local singer Dang Mai Phuong among the Top 21 in the Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart. Back in 2018 pop star My Tam was the only Vietnamese singer to break into Billboard’s World Album Top 10. VOV

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.