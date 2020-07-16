Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 17:58:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart

16/07/2020    17:54 GMT+7

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

first vietnamese singer named among billboard social 50 chart hinh 0

The chart was updated a few hours previously, with BTS, EXO, NCT 127, Kanye West, and Red Velvet among the Top 5.

As one of the nation’s most popular singers, Son Tung M-TP ranks in 28th place, behind notable names such as British musician and former drummer in the Beatles Ringo Starr and girl band TWICE of the Republic of Korea, while being put ahead the likes of boyband Monsta X of the Republic of Korea.

The presence of Son Tung M-TP on the Social 50 Chart marks the first time a Vietnamese representative has made it onto the list.

Moreover, he has also become the second artist from the Southeast Asian region to win a place on the chart following the previous success of the Philippine band SB19.

 

The honour comes after Son Tung M-TP on July 5 released a new music video titled “Co Chac Yeu La Day”, known as “Isn’t This Love” in English. The MV immediately went viral on social media, becoming the leading trending video in Vietnam as well as throughout Asia the following day, along with being the fifth in the US and seventh in the Republic of Korea.

The Weekly Billboard Social 50 chart aims to recognise the popularity of artists worldwide based on their interaction on social media networks, including YouTube, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, Soundcloud, Instagram, Vine, and Tumblr.

Last April saw Billboard name young local singer Dang Mai Phuong among the Top 21 in the Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart. Back in 2018 pop star My Tam was the only Vietnamese singer to break into Billboard’s World Album Top 10. VOV

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Billboard honours Vietnamese artists

Billboard honours Vietnamese artists

Singer Dang Mai Phuong has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in Billboard chart with her performance of the original sound track for Trưng Vương (She-Kings) cinematic project. 

 
 

Other News

.
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  9 giờ trước 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

National table tennis champs start today
National table tennis champs start today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC believes four of his team are ready to play for the Vietnamese national team.

Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Hong Kong theme park will shut its gates after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 