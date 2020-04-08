Five language YouTube channels to help you become multilingual

Why not use social distancing as an opportunity to learn a whole new language, or the basics at least?

A YouTube channel for those into learning and speaking cool Vietnamese. — Photo: Tieng Viet Oi - Vietnamese Lessons Facebook page

Social distancing may well be preventing you from communicating with other human beings, but why not use it as an opportunity to broaden your knowledge and speak to more people in the future by learning a whole new language, or the basics at least? Here is a selection of YouTube channels that will help you get started.

1. Tiếng Việt Ơi (Vietnamese) – 23.6K subscribers

For those living in Việt Nam why not try to learn a little more Vietnamese? This channel was established by a group of Vietnamese youngsters who have a passion for teaching Vietnamese. Tiếng Việt Ơi provides lessons in diverse forms such as basic grammar or learning practical and natural Vietnamese through songs or different real-life scenarios.

2. Butterfly Spanish (Spanish) – 642K subscribers

Fancy Spanish? This fabulous teacher will help improve your grammar, vocabulary, phrases and pronunciation that all beginners can easily follow. With her enthusiasm, you can feel motivated to keep up your work learning a new language.

3. Comme uneFrançaise (French) – 166K subscribers

Is French hard to speak? This teacher thinks so! By following this channel, you can learn the mistakes that people always make when speaking French and how to correct them to have a smooth and fluent conversation in French.

4. Learn Korean with GO! Billy Korean (Korean) – 248K subscribers

Aiming to help non-native speakers like him learn Korean, this American has a YouTube channel with various playlists for learners. In those videos, learners can absorb Korean not only through basic grammar lessons but also from Korean culture when he goes outside to interview local people.

5. Miku Real Japanese (Japanese) – 88.6K subscribers

Miku’s videos are a fun and effective way to learn Japanese. Her playlist has grammar and listening videos to practice the language. Not only that, but you can also practice your speaking skills as she has a playlist called ''speak with me'. — VNS

