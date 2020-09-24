Five localities host national traditional music festival

Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.

Performance by Dak Lak Sing and Dance Troupe at the opening of the festival in the Central HIghland Province of Dak Lak. Photo laodong.vn

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is being held in five localities including the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, HCM City, central Thanh Hoa Province, northern Vinh Phuc Province and Hanoi from September 18 to October 3.

This is a chance for artists to perform various traditional genres such as tuồng (traditional opera), cải lương (reformed theatre), chèo (popular opera) and traditional instruments.

The festival will be live-streamed on YouTube for the first time to give traditional music lovers a chance to follow the festival online.

At the festival opening in the Culture Centre in Ban Me Thuot City, Dak Lak, the audience had the chance to enjoy performances by Dak Lak Sing and Dance Troupe and Hue Traditional Sing Theatre.

The repertoires were new compositions based on the folk music of E De, Gia Rai and Xo Dang ethnic groups.

Dak Lak-based artists played bamboo-made instruments and gongs to create amazing sounds

In HCM City, the festival was opened with performances by artists from the HCM Conservatory, with solo performances on bamboo flute, đàn nguyệt (two-string moon-shaped lute) and đàn bầu (monochord).

The festival is being held by the Vietnam Musicians Association and Department of Performing Art to give a chance for traditional musicians from art troupes and students and teachers from music academies, conservatories and cultural and art training institutions nationwide to perform and exchange experiences.

It aims to contribute to Vietnamese traditional music preservation and development.

The seven-member jury panel will award first, second, third and encouragement prize to the best soloists and ensembles.

After HCM City, the festival will head to Thanh Hoa Province from 25 to 26 September at the Traditional Art Theatre and at Vinh Phuc Art Theatre in Vinh Phuc Province on 28 September.

The Hanoi-based Vietnam Cheo Theatre will hold the festival from September 30 to October 2.

The awards ceremony will be held on October 4. VNS

