Five romance movies on Netflix that can warm your hearts

Feeling lonely at home but cannot meet your lover or your besties because of social distancing? Let these romance movies get you back in touch with your heart, whether it is a rom-com or a heartbreaking romance, here is a choice of flicks for you to cuddle up with and enjoy.

Marriage Story

“Whose fault?” is a question behind every divorce. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story is a painfully intimate picture of a marriage that has fallen apart. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play Charlie and Nicole Barber, a terrific couple who are now struggling with divorce proceedings. For nearly two and a half hours, viewers may find themselves submerged in the movie and realise that divorce happens not when love ends but at the a moment nest described by Nicole when she said “I didn’t belong to myself”.

IMDb score: 8/10

About time

If you can travel in time to make someone fall in love with you, would you do it? Tim on his 21st birthday knows that men in his family can travel through time. He uses his powers to improve his love life and win the heart of his dream girl. Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams, a muse of many a love story, bring viewers a humorous classic of a boy trying to win over girl. No doubt this is the must-watched movie if you are a fan of Rachel McAdams.

IMDb score: 7.8/10

Up in the air

Like its name, the movie comes up with different concepts about relationships, marriage, commitment and standards. The movie is centred around Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) and his travel. His job requires him to travel all the time and rarely stay at home. To Bringham, he loves his job. He doesn’t need neither a house nor a family. But in the end, the man seems to be very stable and consistent but now actually “up in the air”. If you are struggling in finding your own value in life, why don’t you give this movie a try!

IMDb score: 7.4/10

All the bright places

This movie is based on the best-selling book by Jennifer Niven. It is about the love story of Theodore Finch and Violet Markey. When Violet is depressed after her sister’s death, Finch comes along and helps her find herself, open her heart to the world and overcome the past. All the bright places inspire viewers with its dreamy and light scenes. If you feel the world is turning on you someday, choose this movie, it can brighten up your bad day!

IMDb score: 6.5/10

Love, Simon

“Everyone deserves a great love story”. A seventeen-year-old boy, Simon Spier has a tough time finding true love as he’s yet to tell his family and friends that he’s gay. With a warmth, openness and idealism plot, Love, Simon will melt your heart, inspire you, and teach you to be proud of yourself no matter who you are.

IMDb score: 7.6/10

Minh Phuong (VNS)

