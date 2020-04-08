Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years

Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.

After being crowned Miss Vietnam 2006, Mai Phuong Thuy represents Vietnam in Miss World later that year

She is voted as the favourite contestant competing from the Asia-Pacific region and wins a place in the Top 17 during the competition’s final.

Her strong showing at Miss World served to help the nation climb 15 places from 65th to 49th in Grand Slam’s Global Beauties rankings.

Miss Ao Dai 2014 Lan Khue was the country’s representative at Miss World in 2015.

Her participation saw the beauty claim the People’s Choice Award and secure a Top 11 finish. At the time this achievement was considered to be the highest honour ever given to a Vietnamese representative at the Miss World pageant.

Bui Phuong Nga, the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, competes in Miss Grand International later that year.

She receives the Miss Popular Vote title and is named among the pageant’s Top 10 in the grand final.

Kieu Loan also wins the Miss Popular Vote award and makes the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2019.

Vietnamese entrant Duong Truong Thien Ly also wins the Miss People’s Choice award back in Miss World 2008.

Saostar/VOV

