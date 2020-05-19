Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium

The People’s Court of Hanoi’s Dong Da district on May 19 handed down jail sentences on three football fans charged with causing social disturbances and injuries at a football match at the capital's Hang Day Stadium last year.

Football fans of Nam Dinh FC cause a major disruption to public order at the Hang Day Stadium.

According to the indictment, Vu Trung Truc, a football fan of V.League 1 side Nam Dinh FC, lit flares and launched them towards Stand A of the Hang Day Stadium injuring a policeman and a female fan of Hanoi FC.

Upon receiving the judgment, defendant Truc was jailed for a total of 48 months for the crime of intentionally causing an injury and disrupting public order.

Two other Nam Dinh FC football supporters, Tran Dac Chuong and Tran Van Sung, were prosecuted for committing hooliganism, attacking and throwing bottles of water at on-duty police officers. Chuong was given an eight-month long prison sentence while Sung received a six-month sentence.

The judgement comes after the original incident took place on September 11, 2019, during which away fans set off flares in a clash against Hanoi FC at the Hang Day Stadium. Both Hanoi FC and Nam Dinh FC were fined VND85 million each by the Vietnam Football Federation for the trouble, which took place during their tie in the 22nd round of matches in the V-League 1. VOV