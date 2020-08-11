Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (left) is expected to train human resources for Vietnam's youth football



Hailing from Japan, Adachi boarded a flight from his native country to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 10 and is expected to assume his new position at the VFF following the completion of his quarantine period.

Born in 1961, Adachi has developed into an elite coach at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and has led in an array of high-level coaching courses organised by the AFC.

Most notably, several Vietnamese coaches such as Nguyen Huu Thang, Nguyen Minh Phuong, Le Huynh Duc, and Phan Thanh Hung have attended training courses delivered by Adachi.

The VFF stated that the Japanese expert is proficient in training young talent and has taken up numerous positions related to youth football development over the years.

Adachi had originally accepted the VFF's invitation to take over as VFF technical director in July after the contract of German expert Jurgen Gede was terminated.

The VFF noted that aside from devising plans for the country’s youth teams, the new technical director will be responsible for training coaches and technical directors for football clubs and centres across Vietnam. VOV

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).