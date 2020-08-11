Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam

11/08/2020    23:58 GMT+7

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (left) is expected to train human resources for Vietnam's youth football


Hailing from Japan, Adachi boarded a flight from his native country to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 10 and is expected to assume his new position at the VFF following the completion of his quarantine period. 

Born in 1961, Adachi has developed into an elite coach at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and has led in an array of high-level coaching courses organised by the AFC.

Most notably, several Vietnamese coaches such as Nguyen Huu Thang, Nguyen Minh Phuong, Le Huynh Duc, and Phan Thanh Hung have attended training courses delivered by Adachi.

The VFF stated that the Japanese expert is proficient in training young talent and has taken up numerous positions related to youth football development over the years.

 

Adachi had originally accepted the VFF's invitation to take over as VFF technical director in July after the contract of German expert Jurgen Gede was terminated.

The VFF noted that aside from devising plans for the country’s youth teams, the new technical director will be responsible for training coaches and technical directors for football clubs and centres across Vietnam. VOV

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.  

 
 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The government is looking to revise regulations to better manage foreign entertainment media brought into Vietnam, 

YOUR VIETNAMicon  14 giờ trước 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

