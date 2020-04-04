Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Quang Hai is one of three Asian football stars who has been selected to take part in the campaign, along with Alireza Faghani of Iran and Wang Shanshan of China.

With the #BreakTheChain campaign attracting millions of interactions with people globally, it is hoped that the push will serve to popularize the necessity of taking preventive steps to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

In addition, #BreakTheChain also calls on individuals to follow health regulations set out by the World Health Organization.

In selecting the Vietnamese midfield maestro for the campaign, the AFC has described Quang Hai as a modern football icon, hoping he and the two other representatives will be able to exert a great influence on people throughout Asia.

As the current star of the Vietnamese national team, Quang Hai has put on a number of stunning displays in recent tournaments, drawing admiration from across the continent following a string of stellar performances at the 2019 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. VOV