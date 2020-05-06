Football tournaments continue to be delayed

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Vietnam's National Cup date has been changed another time. — Photo tienphong.vn

The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) has announced that they plan to move the National Cup qualification matches to May 24 instead of May 15 as in their previous announcement.

But VPF said they still wait for the permission from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the V.League 1 and V.League 2 are not set to start as organisers said the official schedule will be announced later based on the developments of coronavirus in the country.

Currently, players are back to training at their clubs to prepare for the events. — VNS

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.