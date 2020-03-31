Football tournaments postponed until at least April 15

The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) have announced that a number of football competitions are to be pushed back until April 15 for fear of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Ho Chi Minh City FC (in red) are currently top of the V.League 1 table after recording two wins in their opening games. Photo courtesy of VPF.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the nation’s sporting schedule has once again been forced to be delayed by another next two weeks, marking the third time that the VPF has changed the date.

Indeed, the National Cup 2020 had been scheduled to begin on April 3, with the V.League 2 season meant to start on March 14, but both competitions have since been delayed until mid-April at the earliest.

Following two rounds of matches in the V.League 1 being played behind closed doors, the season had originally been scheduled to resume at the end of March, but that date has since been put off until April 15 as a result of fears surrounding the COVID-19. An update of the league’s schedule will be announced in due course.

The VPF have suggested that football clubs should seek to strengthen control over their players and ensure that they are strictly following regulations set out to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic during the temporary postponement of fixtures.

This follows Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan sharing his belief that there is a strong possibility of matches in the V.League 1 being played at a single location in order to limit air travel and curb the potential spread of the COVID-19. VOV