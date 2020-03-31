Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Striker and captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội FC calls for supports on his social media. The text reads " Please take action when the country needs". — Photo vtc.vn

Captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội FC has collected about VNĐ120 million (US$5,200) after calling for support from friends and auctioning a jersey.

All the money will be used to buy N95 masks, protective gear and other necessities to meet the essential needs of Bạch Mai Hospital, which has become a hotspot of infection.

“I’d like to thank my friends and fans alongside me to support the Government in the campaign to combat the epidemic. I hope it will support the doctors and nurses who are struggling at the frontline to fight the disease,” said Quyết.

Earlier, players such as Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Bùi Tiến Dũng, Quế Ngọc Hải and Nguyễn Anh Đức also the campaign.

Sài Gòn FC give money to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to fight COVID-19 (Saigon football club supports the campaign of fighting against the COVID-19pandemic VNĐ130 million). — Photo plo.vn

Midfielder Dũng of Viettel and his wife donated 300 protective uniforms, 300 pairs of gloves and 300 pairs of shoes.

“This year Việt Nam and countries around the world are working together to combat COVID-19. My wife and I are honoured to contribute a small part to the whole country to push back this epidemic,” said Dũng.

Meanwhile, Sai Gon FC also donated VNĐ130 million ($5,600) to fight the pandemic.

Việt Nam’s head coach Park Hang-seo also provided $5,000 to fund the country’s ongoing fight against the epidemic. VNS

Health ministry calls for testing kit donation and imports The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.