01/04/2020 15:35:21 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19

 
 
01/04/2020    14:24 GMT+7

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Striker and captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội FC calls for supports on his social media. The text reads " Please take action when the country needs". — Photo vtc.vn

Captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội FC has collected about VNĐ120 million (US$5,200) after calling for support from friends and auctioning a jersey.

All the money will be used to buy N95 masks, protective gear and other necessities to meet the essential needs of Bạch Mai Hospital, which has become a hotspot of infection.

“I’d like to thank my friends and fans alongside me to support the Government in the campaign to combat the epidemic. I hope it will support the doctors and nurses who are struggling at the frontline to fight the disease,” said Quyết.

Earlier, players such as Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Bùi Tiến Dũng, Quế Ngọc Hải and Nguyễn Anh Đức also the campaign.

Sài Gòn FC give money to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to fight COVID-19 (Saigon football club supports the campaign of fighting against the COVID-19pandemic VNĐ130 million). — Photo plo.vn

 

Midfielder Dũng of Viettel and his wife donated 300 protective uniforms, 300 pairs of gloves and 300 pairs of shoes.

“This year Việt Nam and countries around the world are working together to combat COVID-19. My wife and I are honoured to contribute a small part to the whole country to push back this epidemic,” said Dũng.

Meanwhile, Sai Gon FC also donated VNĐ130 million ($5,600) to fight the pandemic.

Việt Nam’s head coach Park Hang-seo also provided $5,000 to fund the country’s ongoing fight against the epidemic. VNS

The Ministry of Health has called on units to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.  

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.  

 
 

Football players agree salary cut to support club
Football players agree salary cut to support club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.

Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Pianist Trang Trịnh is one of the co-writers of the new music textbook for primary grade 1. The textbook will be in the curriculum for the new school year 2020-2021.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indie music tops the chart of local music
Indie music tops the chart of local music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Indie music continues to top the charts of the Vietnamese music industry, according to the Labourer newspaper.

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.

Young composer’s project on facets of love
Young composer’s project on facets of love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Young composer and music producer Hua Kim Tuyen is working on a music project called Seven Colours of Rainbow that reflects different facets of life and love.

Fighting against virus with traditional music
Fighting against virus with traditional music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music. 

Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Cho Lon (Big Market) Drama Stage, a newly-opened private theatre in HCM City, has closed as its investors are going to bankrupt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

At the age of 88, translator Duong Tuong has introduced his first book in English - a Vietnamese literature work entitled Kieu. 

Film project on Vu Trong Phụng’s famous novel begins
Film project on Vu Trong Phụng’s famous novel begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Blockbuster director Phan Gia Nhat Linh has launched his new project on a famous novel by late talented author Vu Trong Phung, one of the country’s greatest 20th century writers.  

Father of most popular children's songs passes away
Father of most popular children's songs passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Composer Phong Nha, whose children's songs were popular among many generations of Vietnamese children, died this morning (March 30) due to old age. He was 96.

HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19
HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

The annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament will be delayed this year due to the coronavirus, organisers have announced.

Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.

Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/03/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

