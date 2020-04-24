Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi

The first-ever free book ATM machine launched by the Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company came into operation on 119-C5 To Hieu street in Cau Giay district in Hanoi on April 24.

Dr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman and CEO of Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company, surveys the first free book ATM machine during its launch in Hanoi on the morning of April 24.

The first-ever book to be dispensed from the ATM machine is ''Cà phê trên sao hỏa'', known as “Coffee on Mars” in English.

In total it only took three days to install the machine.

The ATM machine contains a total of 64 books which aim to cover a wide range of topics such as economics, politics, culture, society, and entertainment.

When trying to take a book out of the ATM the receiver must first select an item of their choosing. They then type in the code of their chosen book so the machine can dispense it.

The receiver can then collect the book through a flap located at the bottom of the ATM.

An electronic keypad is on hand to help people type in the code for the book they want.

Hoang Thi Hoi (L) notes that many underprivileged people don’t have money to buy books, therefore the ATM allows them to access interesting books whilst promoting a reading culture.

Israel’s ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar attends the event.

Ambassador Eshcar notes his great appreciation for Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company’s efforts to create both a rice ATM machine and a book ATM machine to aid deprived people during the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The book company expects to develop additional free book ATM machines and put them in more locations across the capital city in the future.

Kinhtedothi/VOV

VN publishers give free e-books to readers Vietnamese publishing houses are offering free e-books to entertain their readers over the long break.