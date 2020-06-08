Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Hoai Anh is one of the five young experimental musicians to perform at Red Dust Horizons Concert. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

Red Dust Horizons Concert will feature performances by five young experimental musicians on a journey inward – shimmering stars, each shouldering an immense horizon of their own.

Particularly, Red Dust Horizons will take place continuously for one hour and 10 minutes, without intermission at the directors’ hands of the trans-disciplinary composer, experimental music improviser, who was also the course instructor, Tran Kim Ngoc, as revealed by the organisers.

The event is hosted by the independent interdisciplinary centre DomDom, with support from Erato School of Music & Performing Arts Hanoi, L’éspace and TIM ART Studio.

Six works to be performed includes Da Nhien, composed for sound-tape and the monochord by Nguyen Thuy Linh; One Shadow/One Shape, composed for electro-acoustic music and daily objects by Ha Thuy Hang; Mommy, composed for sound-tape and violin by Tuan Ni; In Search of Lost Sound, composed for sound-tape and Vietnamese zither by Hoai Anh; Back and Forth, composed for electro-acoustic music and experimental films by Nguyen Quoc Hoang Anh and a group improvisation.

DomDom was created in 2012 as the first independent interdisciplinary centre fully dedicated to the operation and advancement of Vietnamese experimental music and its interdisciplinary collaborations with other art forms.

The centre promotes all forms of contemporary music and art practices, provides music training for young musicians to empower them in the Vietnamese experimental and contemporary scene. Through the projects, the centre also widens knowledge and experience of audiences that develops music appreciation and enhance the participation of the public.

To register for free entrance, click the link https://bit.ly/3d4gdP4. VNS

