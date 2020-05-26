Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Free library for bookworms in Hanoi

 
 
26/05/2020    19:22 GMT+7

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

Having closed as affected by COVID-19 for weeks, this free library at No.66 on Chua Lang street, Dong Da district, Hanoi, now opens to welcome book lovers from 9 to 21 every day (Photo: VNA)

Bookworms are no longer alone reading book at home, now they can meet up and exchange their favourite books with others at this library (Photo: VNA)

Visiting the library they can choose among thousands of books, while grabbing some snacks and sipping free tea and coffee (Photo: VNA)

The free library at No.66, Chua Lang street, Dong Da district, Hanoi, now opens to welcome book lovers from 9 to 21 every day (Photo: VNA)

Visiting the library they can choose among thousands of books, while grabbing some snacks and sipping free tea and coffee (Photo: VNA)

 
After enduring a long period of closure as a means of halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, a free library located on 66 Chua Lang street in Dong Da district of Hanoi has re-opened, welcoming back plenty of book lovers from across the capital.

 
 

Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hoang Thuy has been named as the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the 100 most beautiful women in the world, being ranked in 96th place, according to an online poll conducted by the Philippines’ Starmometer website.

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The most outstanding individuals of Vietnam’s 2019 football season will be honoured tonight (May 26) at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala, scheduled to be held at Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City,

Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Advancing to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and successfully defending the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Cup are the two major goals of the Vietnamese football in 2020.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced its list of “Top 30 Under 30” in 2020 to honour the most influential faces in the country. Among them is ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre,

New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The "secrets" of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on May 25-31
Events in Hanoi & HCMC on May 25-31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

EXHIBITION

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday.

Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

The posters for many Vietnamese blockbusters such as Song Lang, Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) have gone viral and attracted increasing numbers of people to cinemas.

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

When night falls, the ancient town of Hoi An, a World Cultural Heritage Site, glows with the light of thousands of lanterns.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Almost every village in Vietnam has at least one well, an indispensable part of the classic Vietnamese rural tradition of banyan tree, well, and communal house yard.

Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

A host of Vietnamese singers and composers are gearing up to take part in the United Nations’ UN75 youth forum as it gets underway on May 24 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the prestigious international organisation.

Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

An exhibition featuring 50 art fine works on the heritage of an ancient village in Hanoi opened at the Centre for Art Exhibition and Exhibitions of Fine Arts, Photography, Hanoi on May 22.

Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Bệnh Sĩ (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu will be staged on Saturday evening at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the return of cultural activities after the pandemic.

