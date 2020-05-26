Free library for bookworms in Hanoi

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.
Having closed as affected by COVID-19 for weeks, this free library at No.66 on Chua Lang street, Dong Da district, Hanoi, now opens to welcome book lovers from 9 to 21 every day (Photo: VNA)
Bookworms are no longer alone reading book at home, now they can meet up and exchange their favourite books with others at this library (Photo: VNA)
Visiting the library they can choose among thousands of books, while grabbing some snacks and sipping free tea and coffee (Photo: VNA)
The free library at No.66, Chua Lang street, Dong Da district, Hanoi, now opens to welcome book lovers from 9 to 21 every day (Photo: VNA)
Visiting the library they can choose among thousands of books, while grabbing some snacks and sipping free tea and coffee (Photo: VNA)
After enduring a long period of closure as a means of halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, a free library located on 66 Chua Lang street in Dong Da district of Hanoi has re-opened, welcoming back plenty of book lovers from across the capital.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code