Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF

The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.

A scene from the short animation film Toki & Dewei from the ArtFX school. — File photo from https://linoleumfest.com

The event will feature 14 short animation films made by young talents from French animation schools, such as Coin Coin Final and Toki & Dewei from the ArtFX school, and Les Trois Diamants (The Three Diamonds) from Atelier de Sèvres.

The films will be shown in French with Vietnamese subtitles.

The screening will take place from 4pm-6pm at 28 Lê Thánh Tôn Street in District 1. Entrance is free. — VNS