French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi

The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.

Opening the event on September 28 will be a screening of Vietnamese movie "Tấm Cám: Chuyện chưa kể", also known as “Tam Cam: The untold story”, with producer Ngo Thanh Van being inspired by the fairy tale of Tam Cam.

The film will also give those in attendance the chance to learn about a range of traditional Vietnamese costumes, whilst viewers will also have the chance to find out about the history and various features of the Vietnamese fashion industry in previous eras.

The French movies set to be shown during the event include “Cách mạng thời trang”, known as “Révolte dans la mode” in French, “Đàn ông phong cách”, also called “Des hommes styles”, “Chân dung tự họa của Karl Lagerfeld”, “Karl Lagerfeld se dessin” in French, and “Theo dấu chân Christian Louboutin”, “Sur les pas de Christian Louboutin”.

The movies are set to be screened at 7 p.m. on September 29 and September 30, in addition to further showings on October 1 and October 5.

The occasion will mark the third time that the film screenings will be held in Vietnam, with the event taking place to celebrate Paris Fashion Week in France, while also promising to please cinema enthusiasts and even the pickiest of fashionistas. VOV