French artist to perform musical painting in Hanoi

An exhibition showcasing a performance by artist Jacob Reymond and clarinet musician Vincent Thomas will open at French Cultural Institute in Hanoi, L’Epsace, on June 19.

French artist Jacob Reymond. — Photo phap.fr

Entitled Musical Painting, the event also displays works painted in acrylic and ink on paper and canvas, inspired by classical music such as Jean-Sébastien Bach's works to contemporary compositions by Steve Reich, Pascal Dusapin, Wolfgang Rhim, Philippe Hersant or jazz pieces.

Reymond tends to contemplate a piece of music that might be performed by different artists then decodes it in his own way, reproducing it with lines, shapes and colours.

“At the age of 16, I started working as a shift worker in a factory and also started painting. At the age of 17, I was adventuring here and there. At the age of 20, I did my first solo exhibition. After a few years, I retired from painting because I was too hungry to explore other art forms such as theatre, music and cinema," Reymond said.

"In the end, I’m back with painting, in a serious way. And because music is also my passion, so I’ve always painted with music. And now, I’m painting music,” he added.

The artists could not attend the live performance on the opening ceremony of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the audience is still able to enjoy the unique musical performance between Reymond and Thomas shown on screen.

The exhibition will run until August 31. Entrance is free. VNS

