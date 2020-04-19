French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings

A French tourist has introduced his paintings about the beauty of Vietnamese people and nature on his Facebook account.
Henry-Louis Rozo sketched out eight 33 x25 watercolour paintings following a trip to Vietnam early this year. He said that he has been following Vietnam’s effective Covid-19 prevention and control.
The work received lots of comments from his friends who are interested in Vietnamese terraced rice paddy fields and floating markets. Some even urged him to draw more pictures of Vietnam.
According to Henry he wanted to bring something positive for those have to stay home or hospitalised because of Covid-19 pandemic, including his Belgian colleagues who are in critical condition due to Covid-19 infection.
Terraced fields in Sapa
Lap Lagoon in Hue City
Cai Rang Floating Market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho
The farm work in Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh Province
Lang Co fishing village
Dong Ba Market in Hue City
Women from the minority ethnic people of Dao in Lao Cai City
Tienphong/Dtinews
