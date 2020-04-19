Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings

 
 
21/04/2020    11:44 GMT+7

A French tourist has introduced his paintings about the beauty of Vietnamese people and nature on his Facebook account.

Henry-Louis Rozo sketched out eight 33 x25 watercolour paintings following a trip to Vietnam early this year. He said that he has been following Vietnam’s effective Covid-19 prevention and control.

The work received lots of comments from his friends who are interested in Vietnamese terraced rice paddy fields and floating markets. Some even urged him to draw more pictures of Vietnam.

According to Henry he wanted to bring something positive for those have to stay home or hospitalised because of Covid-19 pandemic, including his Belgian colleagues who are in critical condition due to Covid-19 infection.

 

Terraced fields in Sapa 

Lap Lagoon in Hue City 

Cai Rang Floating Market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho 

The farm work in Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh Province 

 

Lang Co fishing village 

Dong Ba Market in Hue City 

  

Women from the minority ethnic people of Dao in Lao Cai City

Tienphong/Dtinews

