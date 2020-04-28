Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 12:23:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo

 
 
28/04/2020    12:17 GMT+7

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
Lu Dinh Tuan is president of HCM City FC. Photo giaoduc.net.vn

While the 51-year-old never reached the heights El Diego did, he has become an effective assistant of Vietnam’s head coach Park, a title he's held since early 2018, while also serving as president of HCM City FC, succeeding national team icon Le Cong Vinh.

Born in 1968 in Hanoi, Tuan moved to HCM City with his family in 1976. His father, Lu Hung Phan, was a defender for a northern team and later moved to HCM City to work as a groundsman at Thong Nhat Stadium.

Tuan’s house was close to the stadium, so he often went there to train and gradually became an extremely skilled player, following in his father's footsteps.

While Tuan was one of the most gifted players in the city, he was often rejected by professional teams as he was only 1m58 tall.

Not disheartened, Tuan was determined to train harder and it paid off, as his father good him a trial with Saigon Port coach Pham Huynh Tam Lang.

Tuan's skill won over the coach and he was selected for a tournament in 1986, during which he netted against the Customs team. From that point on, he didn't look back and made the left midfielder position for Saigon Port his own.

He soon became a fan favourite and was dubbed “nhím” (porcupine), owing to his slight stature, speed and prickly nature on the pitch, according to a long-time fan of football in HCM City Tran Huu Nghia.

With Tuan’s contribution, Saigon Port triumphed in the national premier league in 1993, 1994 and 1997. He was called up to the national team to compete in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

In May 1993, Vietnam competed in the 1994 World Cup qualifying round in Asia and Tuan scored his country's first goal in a World Cup qualifier in a 3-2 defeat to Singapore in Qatar.

Following his wonderful goal, Tuan was called 'Maradona Vietnam' by international media.

 

Training

After finishing his career as a player, Tuan began coaching. He graduated from the HCM City University of Physical Education and Sports in 2003 and two years later, he received the AFC level of professional coach and became a coach of the junior team of Saigon Port.

In 2007, Tuan was head coach of Southern Steel-Saigon Port (now HCM City FC). Two years later, the side were relegated to V.League 2 and Tuan moved to Can Tho to manage the team competing in the V.League 2.

In 2010, Tuan returned to HCM City FC and helped the team win promotion to the V.League 1 2017.

In early 2018, Tuan became an assistant for South Korean head coach Park to compete in the final round of AFC U23 Championship 2018 in China in which Vietnam finished runners-up for the first time.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
Lu Dinh Tuan (left) is assistant of coach Park Hang-seo. Photo nld.com.vn

“Tuan is very responsible for his work. Thanks to his enthusiasm and skills, he has helped HCM City FC play well. Particularly, he combined and effectively supported head coach Chung Hae-soung, helping the club become the runners-up of the V.League 1 2019  and have two wins at the beginning of the V.League 1 this year," said the chairman of HCM City, Nguyen Huu Thang.

Now Tuan lives happily with his family in an apartment in HCM City. He has a 19-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter, neither of whom intend to be athletes like their father.

"I'm busy all the time, so I thank my wife very much. She takes care of everything for our house is always warm,” said Tuan. VNS

Coach Park sets new tactics for national team

Coach Park sets new tactics for national team

Vietnamese football is being strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants aren't waiting around for the outbreak to end.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

 
 

Other News

.
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera &amp; Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Unpicking the week's dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 "remedy".

Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Young singers’ new MVs that feature the theme of love have attracted millions of views on YouTube in recent months.

Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai head coach Lee Tae-hoon believes the return of star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong to his team will give the V.League 1 side a huge boost.

Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight
Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video
Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020
Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.

Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

The first-ever free book ATM machine launched by the Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company came into operation on 119-C5 To Hieu street in Cau Giay district in Hanoi on April 24.

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 