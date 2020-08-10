Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Stage director Hoang Nhat Nam explains that performing artists had only one week to prepare for the show. The concert opens with a performance by Quang Nam-native Dam Vinh Hung with songs praising the sacrifices of doctors in the fight against communicable diseases.

Artists from Hanoi showcase their performances at the online concert.

Also from Hanoi, Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, contributes VND50 million to the online charity concert, describing her hopes and prays that Da Nang can quickly curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the local community.

Singer Dinh Hien Anh performs from Hanoi, concluding her performance by sending encouragement to frontline workers based in Da Nang and the central province of Quang Nam as they continue to combat the COVID-19.

Writer Phan Y Yen has her book auctioned in order to raise funds to support doctors and residents throughout the central region.

Trio Nam Cuong, Nhu Thuy, and Luu Hien Trinh sing a song titled “Ngay Hanh Phuc”, or “Happy Day” in English, from Ho Chi Minh City.

Model Cao Xuan Tai and Dieu Ngoc, Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2016, participate in a fashion show by designer Chung Thanh Phong in Ho Chi Minh City.

Wedding outfits created by designer Thanh Phong are put on sale during an auction, with funds going towards assisting medical workers in Da Nang.

Child singer Ngoc Giau, guitarist Hoang Duy, and Kieu Loan, a Top 10 finisher at Miss Grand International 2019, give a performance from Da Nang, the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

Andriez Nam Truong and Will put on a duet performance.

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, models an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, by designer Cong Tri on stage in Da Nang. The outfit is auctioned off for VND80 million as a special gift to medical workers.

A total of VND1.2 billion in cash in addition to items with a value of VND2.8 billion is raised throughout the online concert in order to assist doctors and residents in Da Nang and Quang Nam.

Stage director Hoang Nhat Nam (L) and beauty queen Tran Tieu Vy (R) support in carrying cash and items to assist efforts to combat the COVID-19 in the central region, whilst the event’s organisers continue to receive additional donations from benefactors.

VOV

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.