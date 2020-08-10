Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/08/2020
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam

10/08/2020    15:38 GMT+7

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 1

Stage director Hoang Nhat Nam explains that performing artists had only one week to prepare for the show. The concert opens with a performance by Quang Nam-native Dam Vinh Hung with songs praising the sacrifices of doctors in the fight against communicable diseases.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 2

Artists from Hanoi showcase their performances at the online concert.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 3

Also from Hanoi, Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, contributes VND50 million to the online charity concert, describing her hopes and prays that Da Nang can quickly curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the local community.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 4

Singer Dinh Hien Anh performs from Hanoi, concluding her performance by sending encouragement to frontline workers based in Da Nang and the central province of Quang Nam as they continue to combat the COVID-19.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 5

Writer Phan Y Yen has her book auctioned in order to raise funds to support doctors and residents throughout the central region.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 6

Trio Nam Cuong, Nhu Thuy, and Luu Hien Trinh sing a song titled “Ngay Hanh Phuc”, or “Happy Day” in English, from Ho Chi Minh City.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 7

Model Cao Xuan Tai and Dieu Ngoc, Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2016, participate in a fashion show by designer Chung Thanh Phong in Ho Chi Minh City.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 8
 

Wedding outfits created by designer Thanh Phong are put on sale during an auction, with funds going towards assisting medical workers in Da Nang.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 9

Child singer Ngoc Giau, guitarist Hoang Duy, and Kieu Loan, a Top 10 finisher at Miss Grand International 2019, give a performance from Da Nang, the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 10

Andriez Nam Truong and Will put on a duet performance.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 11

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, models an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, by designer Cong Tri on stage in Da Nang. The outfit is auctioned off for VND80 million as a special gift to medical workers.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 12

A total of VND1.2 billion in cash in addition to items with a value of VND2.8 billion is raised throughout the online concert in order to assist doctors and residents in Da Nang and Quang Nam.

fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in da nang, quang nam hinh 13

Stage director Hoang Nhat Nam (L) and beauty queen Tran Tieu Vy (R) support in carrying cash and items to assist efforts to combat the COVID-19 in the central region, whilst the event’s organisers continue to receive additional donations from benefactors.

VOV

