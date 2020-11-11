Futsal Vietnam to vie for World Cup berth

The Vietnamese national futsal team will compete in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which is scheduled to take place between March 23 and April 3, 2021, aiming to qualify for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Tran Anh Tu, head of the Vietnam Football Federation’s Futsal Department and member of the AFC’s Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, voiced his hope after attending on online meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 10.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group A alongside Tajikistan, Oman, and Turkmenistan at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

According to Tu, Group A can be considered a favourable group for Vietnam in their bid to reach the last five of the competition and therefore secure a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Vietnam are now targeting winning Group A in order to avoid taking on strong rivals Japan in the AFC tournament’s quarterfinals, therefore giving the team the best chance of making the semifinals.

The AFC also agreed to establish a COVID-19 prevention subcommittee during the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in order to handle all problems relating to the pandemic.

Tu added that all participants at the meeting also decided to hold the AFC Beach Soccer Championship in Thailand between Apirl 28 and May 8, 2021. VOV