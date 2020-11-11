Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Futsal Vietnam to vie for World Cup berth

12/11/2020    07:24 GMT+7

The Vietnamese national futsal team will compete in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which is scheduled to take place between March 23 and April 3, 2021, aiming to qualify for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Tran Anh Tu, head of the Vietnam Football Federation’s Futsal Department and member of the AFC’s Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, attends the online meeting.
Tran Anh Tu, head of the Vietnam Football Federation’s Futsal Department and member of the AFC’s Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, voiced his hope after attending on online meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 10.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group A alongside Tajikistan, Oman, and Turkmenistan at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

According to Tu, Group A can be considered a favourable group for Vietnam in their bid to reach the last five of the competition and therefore secure a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

 
Vietnam aim to qualify for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.
Vietnam are now targeting winning Group A in order to avoid taking on strong rivals Japan in the AFC tournament’s quarterfinals, therefore giving the team the best chance of making the semifinals.

The AFC also agreed to establish a COVID-19 prevention subcommittee during the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in order to handle all problems relating to the pandemic.

Tu added that all participants at the meeting also decided to hold the AFC Beach Soccer Championship in Thailand between Apirl 28 and May 8, 2021. VOV

 
 

.
Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer
Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Local football star Cong Phuong has been named as the top Vietnamese goal scorer following the conclusion of the latest V.League 1 season.

Ancient French architectural works worth being visited in Hanoi
Ancient French architectural works worth being visited in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Opera House, Long Bien Bridge, the Post Office, among others, are the special historical landmarks of Hanoi.

Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The 35 beauties competing in the finals of Miss Vietnam 2020 gathered together in Vung Tau city on the evening of November 10 for the Miss Fashion sub-category as part of the pageant’s final round.

Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Coach Truong Viet Hoang helped Viettel take the V.League 1 title after beating Sai Gon FC 1-0 at Thong Nhat Stadium on Sunday and he said his charges overcame a lot of pressure to secure his first league title as a manager.

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A series of four books featuring literary works for children by late author To Hoai has been released to celebrate his 100th birthday anniversary.

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/11/2020 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

More News
. Latest news

