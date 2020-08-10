Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 21:22:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist

10/08/2020    20:13 GMT+7

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
Galerie Quynh will host a solo exhibition of HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau from August 14 to October 3. File photo from organiser’s Facebook page

The exhibition Trông Thật Khác, Nhìn Thực Giống (Towards Realist Socialisation) features new works by Chau, who graduated from HCM City Fine Arts University in 2010.

Chau uses painting, installation and sculpture to express her interpretation about contemporary life and social issues, and explore the true meaning of existence.

Chau has participated in group shows and residency programmes in Vietnam and abroad. She has had three solo exhibitions: My Eldest Sister in 2010, Silk of Light in 2013, and Out of Nowhere in 2014.

 

The exhibition is curated by Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran, director and curator of Post Vidai, a collection focusing on the transitional development of contemporary Vietnamese art.

The gallery is open from 10am to 7pm Tuesday through Saturday at 118 Nguyen Van Thu Street in District 1.  VNS

Top designer Cong Tri reveals personality through fashion exhibition

Top designer Cong Tri reveals personality through fashion exhibition

The famously reticent fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri is opening up through an exhibition that starts in HCM City this week.

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10 giờ trước 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 