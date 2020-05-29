Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities displays more than 40 artefacts relating to Emperor Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities contains manycollections from the 19th century.

Gia Long was the first emperor (reign 1802- 1820) of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam's last royal family (1802-1945).

The exhibition at the museum at the Huế Citadel in the centre of Hue is being held on the occasion of the king's 200th death anniversary, and will last until the end of August.

The royal seal, which is made of ceramic and coated with gold, was used by Emperor Gia Long to stamp documents and directives.

The exhibition displays different types of bricks that Gia Long chose to build the Hue Citadel and his tomb.

The Hue Royal Antiquities Museum was established in 1923 and originally named Musée Khai Dinh (Khai Dinh Museum), one of the first museums in Vietnam. — VNS