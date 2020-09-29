Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 15:09:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab

30/09/2020    14:57 GMT+7

The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab hinh anh 1

Mat Tran Ensemble will perform a multisensory puppet show entitled The Little Peanut on November 11 (Photo: Mat Tran Ensemble)

The project is an open call for music, performances and discussions every Monday evening from July to December 2020.

"This is the first time we have launched this kind of project, which I think is meaningful to both artists and audiences," said the institute's director, Wilfried Eckstein, at a press conference held in Hanoi on September 28.

"We had the challenge of social distancing when we began the project in July. Culture Lab encourages local creative artists to present and try out new things.

"It also strengthens the cohesion of artists and art lovers and uses the rest of the year as an opportunity for inspiration for everyone. Vietnam is one of the few countries which can carry out a small project like this during COVID-19."

All the performances are being held at the institute's multi-function room.

Electronic musician Pham Duong Phu, choroegrapher and dancer Nguyen Duy Thanh and set designer Dang Xuan Truong performed a show entitled Hoa Giay - Mot Cau Chuyen Co Tich (Bougainvillea - A Fairy Tale) on Monday night.

It was a theatrical interpretation of Bougainvillea by Phú consisting of music, dance and performance art.

 

Thanh and Truong have collaborated on developing scenes, lightings and movement languages.

Thanh is one of the first Vietnamese artists to combine hip hop with traditional Asian dance.

He played in the installation theatre entitled Everything that Happened and Would Happen in 2018-19 season with the world-famous German composer and director Heiner Goebbels in London, New York and Bochum in Germany.

On October 5, Phu will perform the piece with other electro musicians. He will also talk about finding his sound buried with poetic yet provocative rhythms and his attempt to sculpt many of his conceptual sides through music.

The fairy tale is an invitation to discover and partially depict today's stories.
Under the project, selected artists will receive support with the venue, production costs, techniques, communication, setup and organisation.

The artists include established and emerging musician Tri Minh, dancer Vu Ngoc Khai, Mat Tran Ensemble, cellist Bui Ha Mien and fashion designer Vu Thao.

Audiences can register online at bit.ly/324RDcn. Audience numbers will be in accordance with national regulations and the performance format./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Artworks for children honoured
Artworks for children honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.

National Futsal Cup to return in October
National Futsal Cup to return in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert of music by Liszt and Dvorak on Saturday, October 3 in the Saigon Opera House.

The perils of refashioning a musical icon
The perils of refashioning a musical icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Ha Le was already known in Vietnam’s underground music scene as a leading rapper, dancer, and choreographer. 

Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.

Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/09/2020 

The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries. 

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/09/2020 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Representatives of the country’s leading cinemas CJ CGV, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema and BHD Star Cineplex are urging film producers to release their movies in cinemas when COVID-19 becomes controlled well in Vietnam.

Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Invaluable antiques at historical sites in HCM City have been stolen recently.

Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

EXHIBITION 

Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, in the memories of many adults are gatherings where traditional cakes are eaten and simple but colourful folk toys are given to children.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  28/09/2020 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

World-famous Spanish architect Salvador Perez Arroyo arrived in Vietnam back in 2009 and decided to stay in the country where he discovered an endless source of positive energy.

Long live the Rong house
Long live the Rong house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.

Portrait of an artist on a bridge
Portrait of an artist on a bridge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Passionate about painting since he was 11, Hanoian Nguyen Van Minh in Long Bien District has painted more than 6,000 pieces on the theme of love for the motherland, the country and its landscapes over the course of his 37 years as an artist.

Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

The sixth version of the Dragon Dance Festival is scheduled to get underway in Ly Thai To square on October 3 as part of a range of activities aimed at celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Five localities host national traditional music festival
Five localities host national traditional music festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 