Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture

06/10/2020    14:06 GMT+7

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
A golfer at play. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The tournament aims to celebrate the 66th anniversary of the capital's liberation, the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi and the 10th anniversary of the Hanoi Golf Association’s establishment.

“The tournament is themed 36 streets and guilds as a combination between sport and culture," said Le Hung Nam, general secretary of Hanoi Golf Association, director of the tournament, at a press conference held in Hanoi on Friday.

The 36 holes in the event are named after 36 streets in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, while 36 finalist clubs will be selected from 56 clubs registered.

In the final round, 36 clubs will compete in matchplay form without handicaps for single matches. Each golfer will play for a day only. Each club will compete with 12 single matches. The total score of a club is the sum of 12 single matches by 12 golfers in two days.

The golf course will be decorated in the theme of Hanoi's Old Quarter including the images of trams like those in the downtown of the city in the past and of street vendors.

“We just like to bring a fresher look to a sporting tournament and prove that such foreign sports can go along well with traditional culture,” Nam added.

Nam said the organisers have tried their best to enhance the quality, scale and professionalism of the tournament.

“This is the fourth tournament of its kind, the event has become one of the most anticipated activities of golfers in the city,” he said.

 

Pham Thanh Hung, vice-chairman of CenGroup Holdings, who represents sponsor Fastee for the tournament, said through previous events, they have realised that human beings are the factor that created the history and culture of Hanoi.

“Golf can totally be a representative for the spirit of culture and sport mixing together,” Hung said.

“With positive messages, Fastee wants to build up another image for golf, not only by scores or dry shots, but golf is also a sport with close features of culture and life,” he said.

The organisers will give first, second and third place prizes, as well as a fair play prize.

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
The event has been expected by the city's golfers. — Photo Courtesy of organisers

Various awards for a hole-in-one include a Mercedes C200 car worth VND1.5 billion (US$64,800) from Viettime Holdings Company, two penthouse apartments at Five Star Kim Giang building project from GFS Group, a long term member card worth $73,000 from Sky Lake & Resort Golf Club, a Mortlach wine collection worth $50,000 from Diageo and VND1.6 billion ($69,000) in cash from VGS Sport.

The event was first organised in 2017 by the Hanoi Golf Association, which was established in October 2010.

The online Fastee golf application by CenGroup helps golfers book tee time online.  VNS 

. Latest news

