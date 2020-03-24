Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 15:31:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”

 
 
24/03/2020    13:20 GMT+7

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi” hinh anh 1

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) is featured on Google’s homepage 

Google’s move has contributed to promoting Vietnam's special snack to the world.

The name banh mi /ˈbɑːn miː/ is one of three Vietnamese words in the Oxford English dictionary, together with pho /fə ː/ and ao dai /ˈaʊ ˌdʌɪ/, proving its fame and popularity.

The first baguette in Vietnam dates back 130 years to the time when France colonised the country between the 1880s and 1954. The French usually cut it into small sections to serve with soup, curry or butter.

In 1970, wood-fired ovens were converted into larger brick kilns to bake in bulk, which gave the bread its Vietnamese identity.

From then on Vietnamese chefs began making variations. Instead of putting butter or jam on bread, they layered it with bacon, making it delicious and more convenient.

 

Banh mi has been developed across Vietnam. The flavours of the modern banh mi vary by region in Vietnam. In Hanoi in the north, the fillings are more simple than the “original” found in Ho Chi Minh City in the south, and include high-quality cold cuts. In the central coastal city of Hoi An, the meat used is served warm.

Vietnamese banh mi is present in countries where Vietnamese people live because it is easy to make and source ingredients.

It was ranked second in a story run by the Guardian about the World's Best Street Foods.

David Farley, a BBC writer specializing in travel and cuisine, praised banh mi as "the best sandwich in the world".

Meanwhile, late chef Anthony Bourdain, one of the most influential culinary experts in the world, complimented banh mi in his “No Reservation” programme on CNN.

 
 

Other News

.
Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member
Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by a year because of coronavirus, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

BTS launch lessons to help their fans learn Korean
BTS launch lessons to help their fans learn Korean
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The K-pop band are launching a web series to help fans teach themselves Korean.

Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.

Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May
Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.

Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes
Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.

Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam
Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/03/2020 

With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

The former producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month and is now in a New York prison.

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season
V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/03/2020 

Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.

Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/03/2020 

A number of professional footballers have donated cash to help the country fight COVID-19.

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.

Striker Ha Duc Chinh can’t play again after leaving hospital
Striker Ha Duc Chinh can’t play again after leaving hospital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Six weeks ago striker Ha Duc Chinh left the hospital after treatment for high liver enzymes, but the date of his return for Da Nang is unknown.

Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced
Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently. 

Photographers to compete at regional contest
Photographers to compete at regional contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time
COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Close to 100 reporters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will vote online for the 15th edition of the Devotion Music Awards run by Vietnam News Agency’s Sport & Culture newspaper, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams
HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Int’l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19
Int’l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

The Return to the Countryside Cycling Tournament - Gao Hat Ngoc Troi Cup has been cancelled due to ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, organisers have announced.

Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away
Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

Thai Thanh, whose name is associated with Western-style popular music in Vietnam, passed away in the US on Tuesday after years of battling illness. She was 86.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 