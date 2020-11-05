Graphic artist offers printmaking class

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

Artist Pham Khac Quang (second left) and his colleagues seen at his studio. — Photo Xưởng Của Quang Fanpage

According to the artist, Dong Ho folk painting is the most popular example of the Vietnamese people’s printmaking. “However, there are many more things in contemporary Vietnamese printmaking for you to discover and to enjoy,” he said.

Joining the course, that will take place at his studio, attendees will have opportunities to experience and discover new things in contemporary printmaking.

During the course, Quang and his colleagues will support participants in their printmaking discovery, guiding them to practice printmaking art and techniques as well as how to make their own pieces.

For further information about the course, visit Fanpage Xuong Cua Quang (literally meaning Quang’s Studio), or contact Quang at quangprintmaker@gmail.com or 0903418701. VNS

