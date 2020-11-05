Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Graphic artist offers printmaking class

06/11/2020    11:27 GMT+7

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Artist Pham Khac Quang (second left) and his colleagues seen at his studio. — Photo Xưởng Của Quang Fanpage

According to the artist, Dong Ho folk painting is the most popular example of the Vietnamese people’s printmaking. “However, there are many more things in contemporary Vietnamese printmaking for you to discover and to enjoy,” he said.

Joining the course, that will take place at his studio, attendees will have opportunities to experience and discover new things in contemporary printmaking.

During the course, Quang and his colleagues will support participants in their printmaking discovery, guiding them to practice printmaking art and techniques as well as how to make their own pieces.

 

For further information about the course, visit Fanpage Xuong Cua Quang (literally meaning Quang’s Studio), or contact Quang at quangprintmaker@gmail.com or 0903418701.  VNS

Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition

Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition

It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.

Dong Ho paintings reveal Vietnamese unique folk culture

Dong Ho paintings reveal Vietnamese unique folk culture

In the old days, Dong Ho paintings were used as decorations at every home during the Lunar New Year festival (Tet). The folk paintings have become part of Vietnamese life through generations.

 
 

