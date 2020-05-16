Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place

 
 
17/05/2020    16:08 GMT+7

A number of Vietnamese gymnasts have set goals of winning another place at the Tokyo Olympic Games following Le Thanh Tung’s achievement in securing a berth at the prestigious event.

gymnasts set sights on securing additional olympic place hinh 0
Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh becomes Vietnamese hopeful to secure an additional berth at the Tokyo Olympic Games

At present, there are five Vietnamese athletes who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, namely gymnast Le Thanh Tung, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, boxer Nguyen Van Duong, along with archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu.

Despite the Tokyo Olympic Games being postponed from their original date and pushed back to 2021, several members of the Vietnamese gymnastics team are striving to win an additional Olympic spot once the qualifying rounds return.

Coach Truong Minh Sang said the nation’s gymnastics team have been enjoying a number of positive training sessions with great conditions in recent days, whilst simultaneously receiving support from Korean expert Cho Sung Dong.

 

The Korean expert is hard at work helping local athletes master a series of the sport’s fundamental movements which play a key role in gaining a high score from judges.

Coach Truong Minh Sang emphasised that there remains a chance for Vietnamese gymnasts to win even a place at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with Dinh Phuong Thanh becoming the Vietnamese hopeful.

With regard to the specific plans of Le Thanh Tung following his achievement of securing a berth in the pole vault event, Sang said he believes that the goal is to help Tung progress to the final round. VOV

 
 

