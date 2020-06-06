Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/06/2020 17:05:30 (GMT +7)
H’Hen Nie wins place among Top 50 most beautiful women of past decade

 
 
07/06/2020    15:14 GMT+7

H’Hen Nie, who finished in the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2018, has been named in a list of the Top 50 most beautiful women of the previous decade, according to Alvin Sebetero, an expert from the famous beauty website Missosology.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 1

H’Hen Nie, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, ranks 23rd in the list overall.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 2

H’Hen Nie is the leading Vietnamese beauty queen of all time when it comes to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. The ethnic Ede girl’s efforts to overcome severe challenges throughout her life and go on to win the Miss Universe Vietnam crown has been a positive inspiration for the community.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 3

After securing a Top 5 finish at Miss Universe 2018, the girl from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak has found herself consistently named among renowned global beauty rankings.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 4

Indeed, 2019 saw H’Hen Nie win the Timeless Beauty 2018 award as announced by Missosology.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 5

H’Hen Nie, 28, stands at 1.72 metres tall and is a native of Buon Ma Thuot City, although she now lives in Ho Chi Minh City where she works as a model.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 6

Pham Huong, Miss Universe 2015, is ranked at 46th in the list.

 
h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 7

Olesya Stefanko, Miss Universe Ukraine 2011, is honoured by being named as the most beautiful women of the past decade.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 8

She is closely followed by the stunning Rozanna Purcell, Miss Universe Ireland 2010.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 9

Third position goes to Colombian beauty Paulina Vega, Miss Universe 2014.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 10

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, of the Philippines is awarded fourth place.

h’hen nie wins place among top 50 most beautiful women of past decade hinh 11

Tamaryn Green, Miss South Africa, completes the Top 5 of the beauty ranking.

VOV

 
 
