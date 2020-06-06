H’Hen Nie wins place among Top 50 most beautiful women of past decade

H’Hen Nie, who finished in the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2018, has been named in a list of the Top 50 most beautiful women of the previous decade, according to Alvin Sebetero, an expert from the famous beauty website Missosology.

H’Hen Nie, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, ranks 23rd in the list overall.

H’Hen Nie is the leading Vietnamese beauty queen of all time when it comes to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. The ethnic Ede girl’s efforts to overcome severe challenges throughout her life and go on to win the Miss Universe Vietnam crown has been a positive inspiration for the community.

After securing a Top 5 finish at Miss Universe 2018, the girl from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak has found herself consistently named among renowned global beauty rankings.

Indeed, 2019 saw H’Hen Nie win the Timeless Beauty 2018 award as announced by Missosology.

H’Hen Nie, 28, stands at 1.72 metres tall and is a native of Buon Ma Thuot City, although she now lives in Ho Chi Minh City where she works as a model.

Pham Huong, Miss Universe 2015, is ranked at 46th in the list.

Olesya Stefanko, Miss Universe Ukraine 2011, is honoured by being named as the most beautiful women of the past decade.

She is closely followed by the stunning Rozanna Purcell, Miss Universe Ireland 2010.

Third position goes to Colombian beauty Paulina Vega, Miss Universe 2014.

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, of the Philippines is awarded fourth place.

Tamaryn Green, Miss South Africa, completes the Top 5 of the beauty ranking.

