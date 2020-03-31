Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

People visit Hà Nội Book Street (Hoàn Kiếm District) before social distancing measures were announced.

The library system will be upgraded and expanded so readers will have a chance to access information and knowledge in different ways. The target is to have 80 per cent of students regularly using libraries.

People in rural and mountainous regions will be given access to information centres and public libraries where they can read books, reference material and daily newspapers.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Ngô Văn Quý said the goal of making Hà Nội the country’s centre of books and publishing was one of many set for the capital's cultural industry.

Events to promote a reading culture will be organised, including the Hà Nội Book Festival and Hà Nội International Book Festival. The city will also participate in international and regional book festivals. The plan is to attend the Frankfurt Book Fair as Guest of Honour in 2024. VNS

