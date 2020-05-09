Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes

 
 
10/05/2020    10:03 GMT+7

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
Nguyen Quang Hai competes in the match between Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr last year. — Photo the-afc.com

On the AFC Cup’s Facebook page, Vietnamese Hai’s curling free-kick between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr last season topped the list which was captioned “sweetest left foot you've seen in the AFC Cup”. Hanoi won 5-4 after two legs.

Other athletes with great left-foot finishes are Jordan’s Musa Suleiman Al Taamari who plays for APOEL of Cyprus, Malaysian Muhammad Safawi bin Rasid who plays for local club Johor Darul Ta’zim, Altymyrat Annadurdyýew from Turkmenistan who is a member of Altyn Asyr FC and Ahmad Zreik of Lebanon who scored for Lebanon Premier League Ahed.  VNS

 
