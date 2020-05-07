Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 10:00:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings

 
 
08/05/2020    09:56 GMT+7

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings

Vu Tri Barbershop in HCM City takes online bookings to limit the number of customers following the Government’s social distancing measures. Its barbers wear face masks, as do their clients. Gloves, hand cleansing liquid and alcohol for cleaning tools after each cut are included.

“We now offer haircuts and blow drys as well as dyes, but not hair washing or tattoos,” said Do Linh Vu, owner and manager of Vu Tri Barbershop on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, District 3.

The salon opens at 10am and its staff of five serves 50 customers daily. It normally has 20 barbers and an average of 120 clients daily at the weekends.

Vu’s shop only serves customers who book via telephone or online.

“All members of my staff wear face masks and keep their distance, as do clients,” said Vu, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. “We also have gloves, hand cleansing liquid and alcohol to clean the tools after each cut.”

Singaporean hairstylist Eve Queck, owner of a salon offering hair care services for men and woman on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, District 3, had to lay off half of her staff.

“My salon reopened on April 25 and we serve only 20 customers who make bookings daily,” said Eve.

Eve’s shop has 12 hair washing chairs, and just half of them are in use these days.

“Many customers have called and texted to make reservation after the social distancing period. We’re very happy but we have refused 70 per cent of them,” said Eve, who began her business in Vietnam in 2009. “We want to make money but we need to keep our clients and ourselves safe from the virus."

 

While salons and barber shops are still losing customers, home haircutting services are growing.

“I work from 9am to 6pm to serve the growing demand of customers,” said Tran Thinh, a street barber who works on Yen The Street in Tan Binh District

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, he put a mirror on the wall of a house located on Yen The and serves 15 customers daily, mostly local residents. His business fell in the first days of the pandemic but improved when he began offering mobile haircuts.

“One of my clients called and asked me to go to his home to cut his own hair,” said Thinh, adding he calls familiar customers to introduce new services.

He comes to the house of clients and offers a haircut at VND100,000 (US$4), while the price was VND30,000 before the social distancing period. 

“I earn enough to support my family. I think I’m luckier than many others who lost their job or closed their business because of COVID-19,” said Thinh.  VNS

Thu Anh

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

 
 

Other News

.
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The suspension of all art performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused vast losses to theatres across the country and has forced cultural authorities to set up measures to help them get out of the situation.

Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Colson Whitehead wins the fiction prize three years after winning for The Underground Railroad.

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnamese Tran Tuan Viet picked up the top prize of US$1,000 for his image of Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in an online photo contest.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 