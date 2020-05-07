Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

Vu Tri Barbershop in HCM City takes online bookings to limit the number of customers following the Government’s social distancing measures. Its barbers wear face masks, as do their clients. Gloves, hand cleansing liquid and alcohol for cleaning tools after each cut are included.

“We now offer haircuts and blow drys as well as dyes, but not hair washing or tattoos,” said Do Linh Vu, owner and manager of Vu Tri Barbershop on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, District 3.

The salon opens at 10am and its staff of five serves 50 customers daily. It normally has 20 barbers and an average of 120 clients daily at the weekends.

Vu’s shop only serves customers who book via telephone or online.

“All members of my staff wear face masks and keep their distance, as do clients,” said Vu, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. “We also have gloves, hand cleansing liquid and alcohol to clean the tools after each cut.”

Singaporean hairstylist Eve Queck, owner of a salon offering hair care services for men and woman on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, District 3, had to lay off half of her staff.

“My salon reopened on April 25 and we serve only 20 customers who make bookings daily,” said Eve.

Eve’s shop has 12 hair washing chairs, and just half of them are in use these days.

“Many customers have called and texted to make reservation after the social distancing period. We’re very happy but we have refused 70 per cent of them,” said Eve, who began her business in Vietnam in 2009. “We want to make money but we need to keep our clients and ourselves safe from the virus."

While salons and barber shops are still losing customers, home haircutting services are growing.

“I work from 9am to 6pm to serve the growing demand of customers,” said Tran Thinh, a street barber who works on Yen The Street in Tan Binh District

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, he put a mirror on the wall of a house located on Yen The and serves 15 customers daily, mostly local residents. His business fell in the first days of the pandemic but improved when he began offering mobile haircuts.

“One of my clients called and asked me to go to his home to cut his own hair,” said Thinh, adding he calls familiar customers to introduce new services.

He comes to the house of clients and offers a haircut at VND100,000 (US$4), while the price was VND30,000 before the social distancing period.

“I earn enough to support my family. I think I’m luckier than many others who lost their job or closed their business because of COVID-19,” said Thinh. VNS

Thu Anh