Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

This year, the most popular Halloween products on Hang Ma Street are pumpkins, skeletons, skulls and ghost costumes.





Many shops make sophisticated decorations to attract customers.

A shop owner said that the more scary the toys are, the more attractive they are to customers.

The products are quite diversified in both quality and design.

It costs customers just from VND30,000 (USD1.30) per product.

Expensive things are priced at millions of VND.

According to a trader, up to 95% of Halloween products on Hang Ma Street are from China

Children are taken to the street to select their favourite toys.

Popular items for children are witch capes and robes and hats. Each costs around VND30,000-80,000.



Many young people take photos on the street.

Dtinews

