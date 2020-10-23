Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/10/2020 21:25:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street

23/10/2020    20:08 GMT+7

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.

Originally a festival celebrated in the West, Halloween falls on October 31 annually.
Originally a festival celebrated in the West, Halloween falls on October 31 annually.
Customers can typically purchase festive items in the week leading up to Halloween, with a wide range of toys going on sale, including pumpkins and costumes.
Customers can typically purchase festive items in the week leading up to Halloween, with a wide range of toys going on sale, including pumpkins and costumes.
Each year pumpkin-shaped lanterns prove to be the most popular item on sale.
Each year pumpkin-shaped lanterns prove to be the most popular item on sale.
For this year’s Halloween celebrations, new special ghost-shaped lanterns appear to be one of the most popular items among young people.
For this year’s Halloween celebrations, new special ghost-shaped lanterns appear to be one of the most popular items among young people.
Decorative items and Halloween-themed toys are available to purchase at many shops throughout the capital, with local people, especially youngsters, enjoying seeing them on sale.
Decorative items and Halloween-themed toys are available to purchase at many shops throughout the capital, with local people, especially youngsters, enjoying seeing them on sale.
 
Spooky masks on sale featuring ghosts and ghouls
Spooky masks on sale featuring ghosts and ghouls
Colourful witch hats excite children viewing the festive items.
Colourful witch hats excite children viewing the festive items.
Shops in the area usually get crowded as the festival draws near.
Shops in the area usually get crowded as the festival draws near.
Young people are able to buy decorative items and snap fun photos each Halloween.
Young people are able to buy decorative items and snap fun photos each Halloween.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
Vietnam Jungle Marathon returns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
Film remake promises to be new blockbuster for Vietnamese cinema industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.

Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
Vietnam maintains position in FIFA rankings for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City. 

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.

ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21. 

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.

Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/10/2020 

High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends. 

Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

A show featuring a range of traditional costumes from ASEAN member states will be held from October 12 to October 18 at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing during a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career.

Beauty of life on exhibit at San Art
Beauty of life on exhibit at San Art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

A new exhibition featuring the latest works by a group of Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at San Art, a non-profit fine arts organisation, in HCM City. 

French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation
French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

Many experts agree that the 20th-century building in downtown HCM City serving as the headquarters of the Sai Gon Railway Company on 136 Ham Nghi Street needs to be preserved.

Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month. 

Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

Photos, feature films and documentaries by people from Southeast Asian countries that reflect environmental issues and the beauty of the countries and people within the region will be on display

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 