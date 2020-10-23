Halloween toys flood Hang Ma street

A range of exciting toys following the theme of Halloween have gone on sale on Hang Ma street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with the festival drawing near.
VOV
After being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in May, this Saturday more than 1,100 runners will race up to 70km in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.
The black comedy Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party) gained VND8.5 billion (US$365,500) with 105,000 tickets sold, even though its national premiere is only set to take place on October 23.
The Vietnamese men’s national football team have remained in 94th position following the release of the world rankings for October by FIFA.
The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.
Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.
The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.
The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.
The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City.
The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21.
Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.
Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.
High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends.
A show featuring a range of traditional costumes from ASEAN member states will be held from October 12 to October 18 at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.
Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing during a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career.
A new exhibition featuring the latest works by a group of Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at San Art, a non-profit fine arts organisation, in HCM City.
Many experts agree that the 20th-century building in downtown HCM City serving as the headquarters of the Sai Gon Railway Company on 136 Ham Nghi Street needs to be preserved.
More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month.
Photos, feature films and documentaries by people from Southeast Asian countries that reflect environmental issues and the beauty of the countries and people within the region will be on display
