Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:33:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

23/09/2020    09:17 GMT+7

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

These days Hang Ma Street has been busy with most houses and sidewalks turning into makeshift shops selling star-shaped lanterns and paper masks of animals and fairy-tale characters amid Covid-19 pandemic. Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
For many Vietnamese, the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on October 1 this year, is the second most important festival after the Lunar New Year. In photo: Young girls pose for photos to keep memorable moments. 
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Colourful paper lanterns are among much sought after toys during the Mid-Autumn Festival. 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
The most check-in areas are shops selling traditional Mid-Autumn festival toys, such as paper lanterns, paper masks, small drums, etc. Man youngsters flock to Hang Ma street despite the pandemic. 
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

The colourful street makes the photos more lively. Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
The street attracts a lot of young people, especially those who love posing for photos.
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most traditional and popular family holidays in Vietnam, is enjoyed by people throughout the country, regardless of their background or economic status.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Many people visit Hang Ma street 7-10 days prior to the festival to have time to enjoy the colourful street and select suitable toys.
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Mid-autumn festival is especially for children as they are often presented gifts, toys on this occasion. 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
For many Vietnamese, the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on October 1 this year, is the second most important festival after the Lunar New Year.
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Due to Covid-19, the prices of toys for kids are nearly the same as those last year. 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
A shop owner on Hang Ma street said due to the impacts of Covid-19, the street is not as busy as it was last year.
 
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Apart from traditional toys, plastic toys such as dolls, cars, among others, are bought by parents as presents to their children. 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Hang Ma Street is one of the most colourful streets in Hanoi especially during the Mid-Autumn festival. 

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+

VNA

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

Glowing lanterns signal start of Mid-Autumn Festival in HCM City

Glowing lanterns signal start of Mid-Autumn Festival in HCM City

Numerous colourful lanterns can be seen lighting up Luong Nhu Hoc Street in District 5 of Ho Chi Minh City during the night, serving to attract plenty of visitors ahead of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

 
 

Other News

.
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Entertainment Events on September 21-27
Entertainment Events on September 21-27
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Does the Cu Chi Tunnels site have what it takes to receive world heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)?

New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to win the National Cup against city rivals Viettel in a dramatic last 15 minutes of the final on September 20.

National women’s football championship to kick off
National women’s football championship to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76
Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Tributes have poured in for composer Pho Duc Phuong who lost his battle with cancer on September 19 at the age of 76.

Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

People’s Artist Kim Cuong (second left, back row), who has 65 years of experience in Vietnamese theatre. Photo courtesy of the artist)

Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Rap has emerged from the underground music scene and now frequently appears on top 10 song lists on Vietnamese music charts. But rock music, which peaked in popularity in the 2000s, is also thriving.

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

Like a bat out of hell
Like a bat out of hell
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Some fans of comic book characters have posters on their walls. Others wear branded T-shirts, while the more extreme have even been known to have superhero tattoos.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 