Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.
These days Hang Ma Street has been busy with most houses and sidewalks turning into makeshift shops selling star-shaped lanterns and paper masks of animals and fairy-tale characters amid Covid-19 pandemic. Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+
|For many Vietnamese, the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on October 1 this year, is the second most important festival after the Lunar New Year. In photo: Young girls pose for photos to keep memorable moments.
Colourful paper lanterns are among much sought after toys during the Mid-Autumn Festival.
|The most check-in areas are shops selling traditional Mid-Autumn festival toys, such as paper lanterns, paper masks, small drums, etc. Man youngsters flock to Hang Ma street despite the pandemic.
The colourful street makes the photos more lively. Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+
|The street attracts a lot of young people, especially those who love posing for photos.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most traditional and popular family holidays in Vietnam, is enjoyed by people throughout the country, regardless of their background or economic status.
|Many people visit Hang Ma street 7-10 days prior to the festival to have time to enjoy the colourful street and select suitable toys.
Mid-autumn festival is especially for children as they are often presented gifts, toys on this occasion.
Due to Covid-19, the prices of toys for kids are nearly the same as those last year.
|A shop owner on Hang Ma street said due to the impacts of Covid-19, the street is not as busy as it was last year.
Apart from traditional toys, plastic toys such as dolls, cars, among others, are bought by parents as presents to their children.
Hang Ma Street is one of the most colourful streets in Hanoi especially during the Mid-Autumn festival.
|Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+
VNA
